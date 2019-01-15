Tuesday, 15 January 2019

SHUTDOWN PLUNGES HOMES INTO DARKNESS

Tuesday, January 15, 2019  NewsdzeZimbabwe   0


When the Zimbabwean government ordered internet service providers to shutter parts of the web in an effort to curb anti-government protests, it also plunged homes into darkness because people can’t pay their utilities online.

Most people in the southern African nation use Econet Wireless Zimbabwe's Ecocash mobile-phone payment system for daily transactions.

They buy electricity in units of $5 or less and almost all domestic users are on prepaid meters, so many buy for $1 at a time.

According to Zimbabwe’s Finance Ministry, less than 5% of commercial transactions in the country involve cash, mainly because it’s hard to find. Instead Zimbabweans use Ecocash or bank cards.

"Tonight will be spent in darkness," said 42-year-old John Pedzesai, who sells plants on a sidewalk in the capital, Harare. FIN24

Posted in:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

 