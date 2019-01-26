SCENES FROM TUKU FUNERAL

The late musician and national hero Dr Oliver Mtukudzi was a unifier who brought people from diverse backgrounds together, Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs Minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka has said.



Minister Mliswa Chikoka said this while addressing mourners during a church service held in honour of Dr Mtukudzi his Pakare Paye Arts Centre in Norton.





“Tuku (Mtukudzi) was a loving man, he was a unifier and someone who managed to bring people from different backgrounds together,” she said.

The church service was presided over by Bishop Kudakwashe Paradza of the Methodist Church in Zimbabwe. Dr Mtukudzi succumbed to diabetes on Wednesday 23 January at the Avenues Clinic. He was 66.



