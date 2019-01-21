RESTORE FULL INTERNET : JUDGE ORDERS GOVT

(Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s high court ruled on Monday that the state security minister had no authority to order mobile operators to shut down internet access to customers during protests last week. “It has become very clear that the minister has no authority to make the directive,” Judge Owen Tagu said in a ruling.



The court said only President Emmerson Mnangagwa has the authority to make such an order. Zimbabwe’s government closed the internet for much of last week.





Over the weekend it restored a partial service, but maintained a blackout on social media apps such as Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter. Zimbabwe’s capital is returning to normal after a week of turmoil in which Zimbabweans protested against dramatic fuel price rises and government security forces launched a crackdown in which 12 people were killed.