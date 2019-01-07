OF CELEBS AND THE COURTS

A number of high profile celebrities appeared at the courts in 2018 for one reason or the other. Below are some of the personalities that were brought to the courts.

Soul Jah Love

Dancehall music star Soul Jah Love made a late entry into the hands of the police after a scuffle with aviation authorities at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport last month. He clashed with authorities after refusing to deflate his basketball while getting into plane. This resulted in a scuffle and his arrest. He was taken to court charged with criminal nuisance and he is on $200 bail.



Andy Muridzo

Musician Andrew Ngwenya popularly known as Andy Muridzo was hauled before the courts after he was involved in a hit-and-run accident that damaged three cars. He was charged with contravening the Road Traffic Act by not having a driver’s licence and reckless driving and was convicted and fined $450 ($100 and $350 respectively). He was also slapped with a six months ban from driving. As time went by the singer also sought legal refuge against his estranged wife, approaching the civil court for a peace order against her.

Pokello, Elikem divorce

Socialite Pokello Nare’s husband of three years Elikem Kumordzie filed for divorce at the High Court saying he has lost love, affection and declared that his marriage to the “Queen of Swag” was irreparable. Pokello in return filed a notice to defend the summons.

Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure

Socialite and businessman Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure, found himself in the hands of the police and subsequently appeared in court in a matter in which he is accused of prejudicing Treasury of $3,5 million in a tax evasion scam. He was initially denied bail by a Harare magistrate and spent close to a week in remand prison only to be bailed at the High Court. He made news when he reportedly paid bail for close to 50 inmates who were failing to raise bail money. This year again saw Ginimbi being acquitted in a fraud matter he was jointly charged with businessman Wicknell Chivayo after the duo had been accused of duping politician Dexter Nduna.

Mai Titi sues partner

Controversial comic personality Felistas Murata better known as Mai Titi caused the arrest of one Jeremiah Kanjanga whom she accused of theft of trust property in a matter involving laptops. She also accused him of illegally accessing her social media accounts.

Magacha, wife divorces

Gospel musician Sabastian Magacha and now ex-wife Nomsah agreed to end their six year marriage at the High Court. Nomsah petitioned the court for the termination of the union and the musician before the musician agreed and signed a consent paper to avoid a contested divorce.

Wicknell Chivayo

The year 2018 saw the arrest of businessman and socialite Wicknell Chivayo who was accused of duping the Zimbabwe Power Company of $5million. He was initially denied bail after being deemed a flight risk although he was later bailed at the High Court. Chivayo contested the matter at the court and won a $25 million lawsuit against the Zimbabwe Power Company for bringing up malicious criminal charges of fraud against him and allegedly frustrating his firm, Intratek, from performing its obligations at the Gwanda Solar Power Project. Still at the courts, he was also acquitted in a fraud case he was jointly charged with Ginimbi.





Seh Calaz

Zimdancehall chanter, Seh Calaz real name Tawanda Mumanyi found himself on the wrong side of the law after being accused of singing obscene lyrics on his song “Kurova Howa”. He was taken to court and was fined $100 for contravening sections of the Censorship and Entertainment Control Act.

Sniper Storm

Veteran dancehall singer Donald Chirisa better known as Sniper Storm made an appearance at the Harare Magistrates’ Courts accusing his pregnant girlfriend Paidamoyo Mpopoma of theft and malicious damage to property. Reports were that the lady was carrying his child and had eloped to him. She was accused of stealing alcohol.

Plaxedes Wenyika’s 13-year marriage crumbles

Urban grooves musician Plaxedes Machuma Joka (popularly known as Plaxedes Wenyika) ended her 13-year union to businessman Mike Joka. Plaxedes filed for divorce in August citing irreconcilable differences.

Sharon Macheso divorces

Sharon Macheso daughter to sungura giant Alick Macheso also ended her union with lover Kuda Munetsi. The matter was recently finalised at the High Court marking the end of their marriage.Daily News