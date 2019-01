NO JUJU, SAYS SHOP OWNER AS LOOTERS RETURN GOODS

“Yes, people are returning the goods not directly to me or the shops but rather to the police. As a Christian like anyone if anything happens I pray and cry to God. What is so special about my prayer that they may return the goods? They are returning the goods because of guilty consciences, also as the police are doing door-to-door searches, it does not mean that I prayed for them to have bad luck or used any muthi. I do not know what is pushing them to return the goods probably because the police are intensifying their recovery efforts.