MDC SENATOR ARRESTED, CHARGED

MDC Alliance Hwange Central senator Rosemary Nyathi has been arrested for allegedly inciting violence in Hwange.



Nyathi was arrested at Hwange bus rank a fortnight ago during demonstrations called by the opposition party and its allies.



Nyathi was initially charged with public violence which was later altered to defeating or obstructing the course of justice. She allegedly incited a group of about 20 protesters to defy police orders to disperse from the terminus when they had gathered for a demonstration.







Police recovered from her placards denouncing government and urging people to revolt.

Through her lawyer Mr Thulani Nkala of Dube, Nkala and Company, Nyathi (56) of 513 Empumalanga suburb claims the charges are spurious.





She appeared before Hwange magistrate Ms Aeline Munamati on Monday and her trial commences today. Prosecuting, Ms Esther Sibanda said Nyathi was found by police sitting on some placards which were to be used by protestors. She allegedly told police not to harass people.





“On January 15 at 9AM and at Lwendulu Bus Terminus, police who were on patrol saw the accused talking to a group of about 20 people. She was sitted on some placards.





“Police approached the crowd and ordered people to disperse as there were demonstrations countrywide. The crowd refused to disperse and accused also refused to leave saying she was just sitting and not doing anything. She told police not to harass people and to be friendly,” said the prosecutor.





The court was told that another activist identified as Jimmy Longer encouraged people not to disperse.





Longer resisted arrest and went under a police vehicle when cops wanted to arrest him.

The crowd allegedly started singing the song Into oyenzayo siyayizonda which is usually sung by angry crowds.





The crowd dispersed after police called for reinforcements. Nyathi allegedly then fled from the scene and was arrested near St Ignatius Catholic Cathedral. Police recovered placards with different messages like: “Wenger must go, enough is enough and No to price hikes.” Chronicle