MAWARIRE TASTES FREEDOM





SOCIAL movement #ThisFlag leader and cleric, Evan Mawarire, was yesterday released on $2 000 bail after languishing at the Harare Remand Prison for two weeks following his arrest on charges of trying to subvert a constitutionally-elected government.





High Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi granted him bail, coupled with stringent reporting conditions.





As part of his bail conditions, Mawarire was ordered to report three times a week at Harare Central Police Station.

Mawarire is being charged with contravening section 22(2)(a)(iii) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act or in the alternative being charged with inciting the public to commit public violence as envisaged in section 187(1)(b) as read with section 36(1)(a) of the Code.



