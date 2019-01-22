MAN HANGS SELF IN POLICE CELLS

A 37 year old Masvingo man committed suicide at a Beitbridge police station where he had been detained over a case of Malicious Damage to Property (MDP).



It is understood that the man , whose next of kin are yet to be advised of his death, was arrested on Sunday around 7.45 pm at Malala Village some 15 Km along the Beitbridge-Bulawayo road.





Matabeleland South police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele said the police were investigating a case of sudden death. The man’s body has been sent to Beitbridge District Hospital mortuary.





“The now deceased was arrested on a charge of Malicious Damages to Property. He was then detained under Beitbridge Rural overnight and was assisting police with investigations.





“During the process he hanged himself using a blanket from the burglar bars of his cell. The body was discovered by police later during routines checks. We treating the matter as sudden death and further investigations are in progress,” said Chief Inspector Ndebele.





The incident comes a few months after a 24 year old man fatally assaulted his 29 year old live-in girlfriend in the low density suburb before committing suicide.





In a suicide note the man indicated that he killed his lover because she had infected him with HIV. Chronicle