KOMBIs IGNORE GOVT $1 FARES

“The fares that the Government has recommended are okay. Travelling from suburbs to town fares that were suggested are around $1.50 to $3 but as Tshova-Mubaiwa we have said we will maintain all our fares at $2. For areas that are far like Cowdray Park, Pumula and Nkulumane 12 that were suggested to be charged around $3 we have also vowed to maintain the $2 fare just like other areas as we consider that most people don’t get high salaries and some are not even working,” said Mr Moyo.