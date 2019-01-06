FIRST LADY HUNTS FOR ABUSED DAD

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa yesterday appealed to Zimbabweans to help her locate a couple whose husband became the subject of abuse on social media after he was captured in Harare with a baby strapped on his back and carrying his wife’s handbag.



The wife carried small hand luggage, in a typical reversal of roles. In the video that went viral a few days ago, the man was subjected to verbal abuse and jeering and some went to the extent of concluding that the wife had administered a love potion to make the man compliant — a common belief among Zimbabweans.



In the clip people mocking the man are heard saying, “Mudhara wakadyisa iwe!” (A love potion was administered on you).







The couple was wearing matching red clothes together with their child. Posting on her Facebook page yesterday, First Lady Mnangagwa said she was touched by the video.

She commended the couple for displaying love and tolerance.





“I was touched by the love displayed in this video and the gesture of responsibility and care demonstrated by this father carrying his baby despite the abuse he received,” she said.





“I am therefore appealing to my fellow Zimbabweans to help me locate this couple. There is surely more we can learn from their tolerance and love. It is through shared responsibility that we can enjoy parenthood and raise a responsible future generation for our country.”





The video comes as people are jostling to assist a Bulawayo couple whose picture also went viral after the man proposed to his sweetheart at a Chicken Inn food outlet.





The move by Makhosana Mguni and Belinda Nyoni ignited a spirit of giving from all corners of the country. Many ridiculed the man for proposing at a food outlet.





Some companies and individuals are offering wedding services to the couple.

Chicken Inn has asked people to suggest what the food outlet can do for the couple and many are of the view that it should pay for the couple’s entire wedding, pay lobola and make them brand ambassadors. Herald