DAN TSHANDA DIES

POPULAR South African musician Dan Tshanda has died. In a statement, his record label said Tshanda died yesterday at a South African hospital after suffering from heart failure.



“Dalom Music is hereby confirming the passing away of music maestro Dan Tshanda today. He suffered a heart failure earlier at Sandton Mediclinic where he was declared dead. We will give more details at a later stage.”



Tshanda was the brains behind Dalom Music and the Splash hit machine, that had a number of musicians that include Patricia Majalisa, Dalom Kids, Matshikos and Peacock, among others. His music made a lasting impression in the region, especially in South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe where he was a regular performer.