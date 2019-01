BEATEN ZIMBA HANGS SELF IN SA

On New Year’s day he was accosted by four African males in Waterloo. They began assaulting him before he was loaded into their vehicle and driven to North Beach where he was further assaulted for almost five hours. He was left for dead after he was robbed of his and his brother's passports as well as R600 in cash. Chikura was located by Police and transported to hospital. He registered a criminal case at SAPS Durban.