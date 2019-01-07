BEATEN ZIMBA HANGS SELF IN SA





A 24 year old Zimbabwean man committed suicide by hanging after he was kidnapped, severely assaulted and left for dead in Durban - KZN on New Years Day.





Yesterday (Sunday) at approximately 05:30 Reaction Officers & RUSA Medics were called out to the scene after a member of public found the man hanging by a rope from a tree between the R102 and Old Main Road near the steel bridge in Verulam. Upon arrival Medics assessed the individual. He showed no signs of life and was declared deceased.





His brother informed Reaction Officers that the deceased, Michael Chikura arrived in South Africa from Masivingo in Zimbabwe approximately three years ago. After spending some time in Hillbrow - Johannesburg he settled in Waterloo - Verulam.





On New Year’s day he was accosted by four African males in Waterloo. They began assaulting him before he was loaded into their vehicle and driven to North Beach where he was further assaulted for almost five hours. He was left for dead after he was robbed of his and his brother's passports as well as R600 in cash. Chikura was located by Police and transported to hospital. He registered a criminal case at SAPS Durban.





His brother went on to explain that since the day of the assault Chikura has been concerned for his safety and feared that his attackers may return. He believes that this lead to his brother's suicide six days after the kidnapping.





The deceased's family is currently making arrangements to transport his body to Zimbabwe to conduct his final rights. They are requesting for information from the public regarding the alleged kidnapping and attempted murder.



