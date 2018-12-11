STUPID : PROSECUTOR SLAMS MAGISTRATE

MDC-Alliance principal Tendai Biti’s lawyers have applied for Chief prosecutor Michael Reza to be held in contempt of court after he allegedly attacked the magistrate in the matter, calling her stupid for allowing journalists to live stream the court proceedings.



Reza who was removed from prosecuting the case allegedly sent a message to Thabani Mpofu who leads the Special Prosecuting Unit in the President’s office.



The message shown in court this morning read: “Cde Mpofu. It’s Reza, how are you? Another strange ruling by the magistrate trying Tendai Biti. They applied for live streaming of the case, with cameras and journalists in court and proceedings beamed all over the world. She has just agreed to that without authority of her boss the Chief Justice. She is either very brave or very stupid or both kkkkkk.”







Magistrate Gloria Takundwa has referred the matter to the High Court for guidance. Herald