RESTAURANT WORKER ROBBED AT KNIFE POINT

A robber armed with an okapi knife pounced on a restaurant employee and robbed her of two handbags and three cellphones in Beitbridge.



The knife wielding robber fled from the scene soon after committing the crime. The incident occurred at around 5AM on Wednesday at 24/7 Restaurant, Dulibadzimu Bus Terminus. Police are appealing to anyone who may have information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect to contact any nearest police station.







Christina Dube (23) of Shuleshule area had just opened the shop and did not have cash.

The suspect allegedly threatened to kill her if she disobeyed his orders.





He demanded cash and grabbed the two handbags and three cellphones valued at $335 and nothing was recovered.





Matabeleland South police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident.

“We are investigating a case of robbery that occurred in Beitbridge on Wednesday. The unidentified assailant robbed the woman at knife point and made off with two handbags and three cellphones worth $335,” he said. Chronicle