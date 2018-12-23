NEW MUTOKO NORTH MP SWORN IN

Rumbidzai Nyabote has been sworn-in as Member of Parliament for Mutoko North after winning a hard-fought by-election.



The clerk of Parliament, Kennedy Chokuda administered the oath on Nyabote.

Zanu PF’s Nyabote won in a by-election held on November 24, where she polled 11 141 votes against her main contender, Boniface Mushore of the MDC Alliance, who polled 1 329 votes.



The Mutoko North National Assembly seat fell vacant after the election of Marble Chinomona as president of the Senate.



Election watchdog, the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (Zesn) said the poll recorded a high number of assisted voters. Daily News