MAN KILLS CHEATING WIFE, HANGS SELF





A 31-YEAR- OLD man from Mberengwa allegedly killed his wife in cold blood after he found her with a boyfriend and disappeared from home, only for his body to be discovered hanging from a tree about 100 kilometres from his homestead.





The incident happened on Friday last week in the Masase area under Chief Bvute in Mberengwa. Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the tragedy.





“I confirm receiving a report of sudden death by suicide. The deceased is Newton Mudyiwa (31) of Chief Bvute’s area in Mberengwa. He disappeared from home after the alleged murder (of his wife) on 29 November. His body was discovered on 2 December by a passerby, hanging from a tree in Skuta area of Filabusi. He then advised other villagers who made a police report,” Ndebele said.



