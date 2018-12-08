HAILSTORMS ON THE WAY : MET OFFICE

THE Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has warned of thunderstorms and heavy rains in excess of 60 millimetres in 48 hours over the country from tomorrow (Sunday) to Monday.



Indications are that these rains may result in sharp downpours, damaging winds, lightning, hail and flash flooding. Uprooting of trees and damage to infrastructure cannot be ruled out with this type of rainfall intensity.

In a statement yesterday, the MSD said widespread rains in excess of 60mm in 48 hours were forecast in most parts of the country, with south-eastern areas such as Manicaland, Masvingo, Matabeleland South and southern areas of the Midlands receiving the first brunt of the heavy downpours by tomorrow.





“This should spread further northwards to cover even the entire Midlands, all Mashonaland provinces as well as Harare Metropolitan by Monday.





“The department is alerting responsible authorities such as Department of Civil Protection, local authorities, police, rescue services including religious organisations power utilities, and the general public to be on the alert for the duration of this period,” said MSD in a statement.

People are advised where possible to stay indoors and off the road during these stormy events.





The MSD forecasted a normal to below normal rainfall for the 2018 season.

The 2018/19 rainfall season is pointing towards an El Nino phase. El-Nino is associated with above average warming of the sea surface temperatures of the Pacific Ocean and in most years is usually associated with reduced rainfall activity over the sub region.





Most El Nino years in Zimbabwe have resulted in droughts.

According to weather experts, violent storms, prolonged dry spells, flash floods and tropical cyclones cannot be ruled out as the season progresses. Chronicle