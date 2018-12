DELTA SWEATS OVER FESTIVE BOOZE

“I do know that we ran out of barley in September. So we used new barley, which is always difficult to process so that was constraining in the factory. It’s a phenomenon called dormancy. You have to allow the grain about two-three months if you want it to perform maximally, otherwise you would be lengthening its processing time and also even in the brewing process so that was the main thing in September and October but now we are out of it and our plants are working 24/7 at maximum capacity,” he said.