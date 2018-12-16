COP BEATS UP JUNIOR OVER BOOZE





There was drama in Mt Darwin when a top police officer allegedly bashed a junior cop for failing to buy him beer.





Wesley Zimbonja (41) of Mt Darwin Police Station reportedly went to a night club in Mt Darwin on Tuesday evening and demanded beer from Clever Makara.





Makara only managed to buy two Castle Lite pints before running out of money. Zimbonja allegedly slapped Makara twice on the cheek after the junior officer told him he had run out of money.



