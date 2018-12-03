ACCOUNTANT GENERAL STUMBLES IN PARLY

The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Public Accounts was forced to call off proceedings after the Accountant General failed to comprehend questions to do with public finance management.

Mr Daniel Muchemwa failed to answer why the Finance Ministry was non-compliant to the provisions of the Public Finance Management Act, Reserve Bank Act and the Public Debt Management Act, forcing the portfolio committee to adjourn.

The Accountant General also failed to explain the discrepancy in the country’s debt figures where one book indicated $9 billion, while page 33 of the budget statement recorded $17.9 billion, yet both documents originated from the same source.

In the end the committee resolved to summon the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, the Deputy Accountant General and the Head of Public Debt in the ministry for an appearance to answer on the breaches.

Auditor General Mildred Chiri’s reports have been indicating malpractices and lack of good corporate governance in state institutions.

Visible financial indiscipline has also been noted. zbc