WARRIORS FALL IN LIBERIA





Zimbabwe’s Warriors lost 1-nil to Liberia in an AFCON qualifier encounter in Monrovia this evening but remain top of Group G and will qualify if they draw their last group match at home to Congo Brazzaville.





Needing a point to qualify for next year’s continental showpiece set for Cameroon, Zimbabwe wasted many goal scoring opportunities and were eventually punished late in the second half, when Liberia capitalised on sloppy defending to claim an important victory that kept their hopes of qualification alive.





The Warriors however still lead the group with 8 points, while Liberia are on 7 points.





DRC and Congo Brazzaville drew 1-all and they have 6 and 5 points respectively, keeping the group wide open.





The last group matches will see Zimbabwe clashing with Congo Brazzaville, while DRC play Liberia.



