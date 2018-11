VANGUARD DISBANDED : MDC

The MDC believes in the rule of law. If it were true that it was the MDC that had gunned down people, why would it wait for three months for senior police and military officers to soil the image of the MDC youths before a Commission of Inquiry without effecting any arrest. The Commission of inquiry was set up on August 29 four weeks after the killings and no one has been arrested. Why would the law enforcement agencies not effect any arrest only to rant before a Commission three and half months later?