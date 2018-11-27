MOHADI'S ESTRANGED WIFE BANISHED FROM FUNERAL WAKE





SENATOR Tambudzani Mohadi was last week banished from a funeral wake of a cousin of Vice-President Kembo Mohadi a few minutes before the VP arrived, as the couple’s relationship continues to deteriorate to embarrassingly low levels.





A witness said the Beitbridge senator cut a lone figure at the home of the late Ngambeni Mohadi (96), who was buried at the Mohadi family home at Mtetengwe, some 25km west of Beitbridge town.





“An advance party of Vice-President’s entourage arrived, and she must have been asked to leave. She did not argue, but just picked her bags and left gracefully,” said the witness.









All is not well between the two after Mohadi approached the High Court, seeking a formal end to their marriage. The VP, in his divorce application papers, said their union had been in turmoil for almost 18 years.





He buttressed the divorce application with another appeal for a peace order in a Harare Civil Court, alleging his estranged wife, who contested the divorce, harassed him.





Not to be outdone, Senator Mohadi slapped her husband’s mistress Julia Muthavhatsindi with a lawsuit, claiming she was responsible for the breakdown of her marriage, a case that is pending before the courts. Prior to her departure, Senator Mohadi, who comes a stone’s throw away from the couple’s homestead and is a close relative, had been showering elderly people with gifts in what is now known as her trademark in the district. The two’s strained relationship has torn Mtetengwe village apart, and has created glaring divisions within their ruling Zanu PF party at district, constituency and provincial levels in Matabeleland South province.



