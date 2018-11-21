MAZIWISA APPEAL THROWN OUT

The High Court has thrown out an application by television personality Oscar Pambuka and former Zanu PF MP for Highfield Psychology Maziwisa to overturn a decision by the Magistrates’ Courts to be put to their defence in the ongoing fraud trial.



Maziwisa and Pambuka are accused of defrauding Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) of $12 650.







Magistrate Lazini Ncube dismissed their application for discharge at the close of the State’s case and ruled that they should be put to their defence, but they approached the High Court, challenging Ncube’s ruling.





A High Court judge ruled that there is nothing improper about Ncube’s decision and they should go back to court and defend themselves. The defence case failed to proceed yesterday after the duo’s lawyer, Jonathan Samukange travelled to Namibia for a Supreme Court hearing.

Ncube postponed the matter to November 26 for continuation of trial. Daily News