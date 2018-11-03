MAJOME : I HAVE QUIT POLITICS





Former MDC legislator for Harare West Ms Jessie Majome on Thursday said she was no longer a political activist, having quit politics on July 31 this year.





Responding to questions during a public interview to select the country’s new substantive Prosecutor-General, Ms Majome said she was now an apolitical and professional legal practitioner aspiring to hold the esteemed office.





Ms Majome was one of the 10 lawyers who participated in the selection process held at Rainbow Towers Hotel in Harare to replace Advocate Ray Goba, who resigned in August this year.





The other nine candidates were: Justice Maphios Cheda, Mr Tinomudaishe Chinyoka, Mrs Wendy Chingeya, Mrs Florence Ziyambi, Mr Kumbirai Hodzi, Mr Misheck Hogwe, Mr Tichaona Mantsebo, Ms Noria Mashumba and Mr Edmund Marondedze.





Asked to comment on whether she will be able to hold the PG’s Office without political bias, Ms Majome told the panel that she ceased to be a politician a day after this year’s harmonised elections.





“I am not an activist. I am a legal practitioner. I have been a political activist for years but I quit politics on July 31, 2018.





“I believe I have done enough national service through politics. It is indeed a service to the society and I have utilised the opportunity to the fullest. I have no appetite to do it again,” she said.





Ms Majome said she no longer had any ties with the opposition MDC party.





“I ceased to be MDC well before the election date and I participated in the election as an independent. I am not a member of any political party and I don’t intend to advance interests of any political party in the event that I am appointed PG.





“The job requires someone who is impartial and able to execute his or her functions without bias. I happen to be the ideal candidate for the post,” she said.





Ms Majome also told the panel that she has since accepted defeat in the election. I participated in the election and I lost. I have since accepted defeat,” she said.





The public interviews started on Thursday at 10am and ended on Friday around 1.30pm.





Eleven commissioners of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) sat as the panellists at the public interviews and they are expected to compile the list of the top performers and recommend them for appointment to the Executive.



