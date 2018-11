ELIKEM FINDS LOVE AGAIN IN ZIMBABWE

Socialite Pokello Nare’s ex-husband Elikem Kumordzie said he was happy to have finally found a woman who brought him closer to God.

Although Elikem has not revealed the name or the face of his new love, he has confirmed that she is from Zimbabwe, and has so far only shown the hands of his new lady.

Elikem and Pokello are currently involved in a divorce battle at the Harare High Court after about three years of marriage.

The Ghanaian tailor or fashion designer met Nare during their stay in the Big Brother Africa House.

Elikem’s new love comes as Poklello has also moved on with Dubai-based boyfriend Ronald Muzambe whom she has been spending time with.