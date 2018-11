DRUG PRICES : THE SHOCKING DISPARITIES

There could be more to the rise in the cost and unavailability of medicines than meets the eye.

Although Zimbabwe is going through economic hardships, the way pharmacies are pegging the prices of drugs raises several questions.

A snap survey in Harare last week showed that whilst many the pharmacies are rejecting medical aid cards, there are also shocking disparities in pricing at retail outlets that demand payments exclusively in United States dollars.

In possession of a prescription, we visited pharmacies and asked for the cost of three antibiotics in Harare’s central business district. We also spoke to medical practitioners.

In one pharmacy, a huge notice greeted all who entered with the declaration that all payments were to be made in US dollars.

The three drugs on our prescription were pegged at US$22, US$18 and US$9.

Another pharmacy was selective on which medical aid cards it accepts.