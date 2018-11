DAMBUDZO LAW SCHOOL SET FOR KWEKWE

“I remember when we had returned from China and we visited parents in Mashoko Village in Masvingo during a traditional beer drinking ceremony. We told the parents that we were freedom fighters and were going to see to it that black people ruled themselves. Some parents laughed at us and some sympathised with us and we were optimistic that we would one day attain independence. So two villagers started fighting — one was supporting us while the other was saying we would never defeat the colonisers. As they were fighting, one fell down after he was tripped by a log and the one supporting us landed on his chest and shouted “ndodye zhizha” (I am enjoying green mealies from a harvest),” he said.