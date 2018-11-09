COPS NAME RUSAPE ACCIDENT VICTIMS





Police yesterday named 36 of the 46 people who died when two buses side-swiped at the 166-kilometre peg along the Harare-Mutare Highway on Wednesday evening.





The accident involved Bolt Cutter and Smart Express buses.





In a statement, chief police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said the accident victims’ next of kin had been informed.





The 36 have been identified as Handsome Mugabe, Grace Nyamhuri (28), Molleene Kunyaura (35), Alberick Nyamawanga (1 year 10 months), Nomsa Mangani (34), Patience Geza (30), Tsitsi Gweja (40), Tafirenyika Nyarumbe, Themba Mukaronda (33), Kelvin Fombe (33), Gloria Malusi (28), Wish Mhaambirwi (22), Daru Artson (26), Shamma Takunda Bhunu (8 months), John Mapika (34) and Francis Mubaiwa (46).





The others are Amos Manyere (52), Lovemore Munondo (18), Tatenda Mushore (9), Esther Mazvimba (80), Anna Kambarami (26), Tafadzwa Siwiti (19), Douglas Chamanga (60), Shalom Tariro Bhunu (3), Michael Huta (24), Tavonga Mushore (8) and Willard Tatenda Makanya.





Temba Sorota (39), Ali Chiramba (35), Zodic Chikanda (27), Molline Kunyaura (32), Enwedy Chawapira (32), Nancy Mukwada, Kudakwashe Mupatsi, Simon Juru (50) and Grasten Chipangura (45) also died in the accident.





Snr Asst Comm Charamba said the death toll remained at 46.





She said of the passengers who were injured in the accident, 52 were initially admitted at Rusape General Hospital, while 33 were treated and discharged.





Snr Asst Comm Charamba said 14 people were transferred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare in critical condition, with one passenger still admitted at Mutare Provincial Hos- pital.





“The Zimbabwe Republic Police would like to put it on record that the death toll from the horrific road traffic accident which occurred on November, 7, 2018 at the 160km peg along the Harare-Mutare Highway still remains at 46,” she said.





Snr Asst Comm Charamba urged the public to always carry their identification particulars for ease of identification.







