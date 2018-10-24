ZANU PF, MDC LOCK HORNS IN MUTOKO NORTH





ZANU-PF party will square off with the MDC-Alliance and NCA in the Mutoko North by-election set for November 24.





Nyabote Rambidzai of ZANU-PF, Mushore Boniface of MDC-Alliance and Mugoma Edson of NCA will contest the seat after they successfully filled their papers at the nomination court recently.





The Mutoko North Constituency seat became vacant after the elevation of ZANU-PF legislator Cde Mabel Chinomona to Senate President.





In an interview with The Herald recently, Cde Nyabote said he was ready to defend the seat from the opposition.





“As Zanu-PF we are ready to defend this seat, it is ours and we will keep it. We are so confident that we will even surpass the numbers which we bagged during the harmonised elections,” Cde Nyabote said.





He said as soon as he assumes office, he will thrive to uplift the Mutoko North community and transform it using all the natural resources in their area.





“My focus is to transform the lives of people in my constituency.





“We have the best natural resources in this whole province and we will utilise them. I will work hard and tap into these resources for the benefit of the people,” he said.



