WOMAN KILLED IN SCOTCHCART ACCIDENT





A BID to visit a sick father-in-law ended tragically for a Mvurwi couple after the scotchcart they were travelling in overturned and killed Joel Chirenge’s wife, Anna Chivhakaire at the 20km peg along Chiweshe-Mvurwi Highway on Sunday.





Chivhakaire (44) of Plot 23 Barock Farm died on her way to Mvurwi Hospital after she broke her neck in the accident involving a speeding ox-drawn cart.





Mashonaland Central acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Petros Masikati confirmed the accident.





“I can confirm the fatal accident involving a speeding ox-drawn scotchcart that was being driven by Joel Chirenge (45), husband to Chivhakaire who died on her way to Mvurwi Hospital after she broke her neck in the accident,”Masikati said.



