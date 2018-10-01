WOMAN KILLED IN SCOTCHCART ACCIDENT

A BID to visit a sick father-in-law ended tragically for a Mvurwi couple after the scotchcart they were travelling in overturned and killed Joel Chirenge’s wife, Anna Chivhakaire at the 20km peg along Chiweshe-Mvurwi Highway on Sunday.
Chivhakaire (44) of Plot 23 Barock Farm died on her way to Mvurwi Hospital after she broke her neck in the accident involving a speeding ox-drawn cart.
Mashonaland Central acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Petros Masikati confirmed the accident.
“I can confirm the fatal accident involving a speeding ox-drawn scotchcart that was being driven by Joel Chirenge (45), husband to Chivhakaire who died on her way to Mvurwi Hospital after she broke her neck in the accident,”Masikati said.
The scotchcart is said to have hit an obstacle while speeding and overturned, crushing the deceased. Newsday
