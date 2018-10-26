SON FIGHTS WITH MUM, BLOWS HIS HEAD OFF

A 31-YEAR-OLD man from Gwanda died after he shot himself with a revolver in the head following a dispute over an undisclosed issue with his mother.



Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele said Mr Andile Nyathi of Makwe area committed suicide at his home on Wednesday.

“We recorded a suicide case in Makwe area where a man shot himself in the head with a revolver on Wednesday.



“The now deceased Mr Andile Nyathi told his girlfriend on the fateful day that he was having problems with his mother and the situation was stressing him. His girlfriend later went out of the house to run some errands and left him alone. Mr Nyathi then took a revolver and shot himself in the head.







“Neighbours heard the sound of a gunshot coming from his house and rushed to inspect. They found Mr Nyathi still alive but he was bleeding profusely,” he said.





Chief Insp Ndebele said Mr Nyathi was rushed to Makwe Clinic where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

He said investigations were underway.





The police spokesperson said they were yet to ascertain the ownership of the firearm which Mr Nyathi used to kill himself.





He urged members of the public to desist from resorting to suicide whenever they were faced with problems.





“As police we continue to urge members of the public to seek counselling when they are faced with challenges.





“They can approach relatives, community leaders, professional counsellors or even the police when there is something bothering them,” Chief Insp Ndebele said. Chronicle