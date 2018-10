ONLY A TRANSITIONAL GOVT WILL DO : CHAMISA

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa yesterday proposed a transitional government for the country, which he said would resolve the issue of legitimacy and have sufficient buy-in from Zimbabweans to deal with the worsening economic problems. He accused the ruling Zanu PF party of reneging on an earlier agreement on a power-sharing plan.

Addressing journalists in Harare, Chamisa claimed before the death of Morgan Tsvangirai, MDC founding president, in February and following the ouster of former President Robert Mugabe from power, a deal had been agreed with Zanu PF to put off elections in favour of a transitional administration until the economy had normalised.

He said war veterans leaders Christopher Mutsvangwa and Victor Matemadanda were aware of the arrangement, but Zanu PF later chose to push for elections, which President Emmerson Mnangagwa narrowly won. Chamisa disputed the poll result.

The MDC Alliance leader has refused to acknowledge a Constitutional Court ruling that confirmed Mnangagwa’s victory and frequently calls him an illegitimate leader.

In September last year, before Mugabe was forced out in a coup two months later, Reuters, citing politicians, diplomats and documents

from inside the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO), noted that then Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa was looking to co-operate with Tsvangirai to lead a transitional government for five years and that the arrangement had “tacit backing of some of Zimbabwe’s military and Britain”.