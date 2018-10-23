MY DONATIONS WERE STOLEN : MUCHINGURI





ZANU PF chairperson Oppah Muchinguri yesterday said some funds and fuel coupons donated towards the party to celebrate her appointment into the party presidium have gone missing, with senior party officials in Manicaland suspected of converting it to their personal use.





Addressing the celebrations in Mutasa Central constituency on Saturday, Muchinguri, however, thanked hundreds of party supporters who gathered to celebrate her appointment.





Muchinguri could not confirm the exact amount stolen, but the party’s Manicaland political commissar Gift Kagweda said $32 000 was missing.





“We wanted to celebrate with our President (Emmerson Mnangagwa), but I was told that some money was stolen that was meant for my celebrations,” she said.





“But I am happy that people here in Mutasa Central you have shown your support by financing this event despite the fact that some funds that were meant for the celebrations went missing.”





Kagweda confirmed the development, claiming that $32 000 was misused. He said Muchinguri’s name was used to raise funds towards the celebrations.



