MOTLANTHE COMMISSION NOT TRANSPARENT : ZPP

The Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) says the commission of inquiry into the violence that occurred in Harare on August 1, resulting in the death of at least six people, is not conducting its work in a transparent manner.



In its latest report, ZPP said it was not clear whether the general public has access to the deliberations of the commission, noting that the State media has not publicised any information on its operations.



“There is also uncertainty to what extent the identities of the victims and those whistle blowing will be protected,” said ZPP.



“The commission has not clarified whether sources of information will be protected, particularly those who may want to whistle blow from the inside.”



Headed by former South African president Kgalema Motlanthe, the commission was appointed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to investigate the military August 1 killings. daily news