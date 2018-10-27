MDC MAYOR PULLS DOWN FLAG





BEITBRIDGE mayor Morgen Ncube has pulled down his MDC Alliance party flag from his house to allow free access to all residents regardless of political affiliation.





Ncube told NewsDay yesterday that he was mayor of all residents of Beitbridge regardless of their political affiliation.





“Beitbridge has people from all walks of life and from different parts of the country, who also belong to different political groups,” he said. “As their mayor, I work for all of them. I work for people from all political parties. Some might visit me at my house where they should feel free.”





Ncube, who is also the national youth organising secretary for MDC Alliance, was elected mayor of Beitbridge after his party routed Zanu PF in this year’s polls.

The Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance swept clean all the six wards in the border town.





In his mayoral inaugural speech, Ncube pledged to work with and for all residents and stakeholders for the betterment of the town, which he said was the gateway of the country.



