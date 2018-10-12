I THOUGHT I WAS DEALING WITH GENUINE PEOPLE : NDUNA ON CHIVAYO FRAUD





CHEGUTU West legislator Dexter Nduna said he felt like he had been hit by “lightning bolts coming in three dimensions” after realised he had allegedly been conned out of R535 000 by controversial businessmen, Genius Kadungure and Wicknell Chivayo in a botched deal to supply pumps to Marange Resources.





Testifying before Harare magistrate Morgan Nemadire, Nduna said he was convinced that he was dealing with genuine people after receiving communication through e-mails and had been promised an enticing 100% profit which was hard to resist.





“I thought I was dealing with genuine people because all the communication emails were captioned ‘Let there be peace on earth and let it begin with me.’ It was only when the parcel was delivered that I realised I had been duped. This struck me like lightning coming in three dimensions,” Nduna told the court.





Nduna reported the matter two years after the alleged fraud in 2014 saying he was still mourning his child who had passed away during the same period.





The court heard Nduna reported the matter both in this country and in South Africa because he had personally converted $65 000 to South African rand and deposited R535 000 into an Absa bank account belonging to Always on Pumps Company.





Nduna said after depositing the money, the e-mail which they used to communicate with suddenly became non-functional and the Absa bank account into which he had deposited the money was closed.





Chivayo and Kadungure allegedly targeted Nduna and opened an Absa bank account for a company called Always on Pumps (Pvt) Ltd. It is alleged the duo wanted Nduna to supply pumps for Marange Resources at a lucrative price.





Nduna was allegedly given an order for 20 T-90 Transco-Flo Helical Rotor pumps and advised that the preferred supplier was Always on Pumps Company. Nduna then travelled to South Africa where he deposited R535,000 into the APC account on November 13, 2012.





The MP received a small box a day later which contained cellphone chargers.





Kadungure and Chivayo are also facing another count of defrauding a Kadoma Miner Enock Gatawa of R500 000 using a similar modus operandi.



