HE SHOULD STOP PAYING ME MAINTENANCE : WOMAN PLEADS WITH MAGISTRATE

A WOMAN from Bulawayo yesterday appealed to a court to stop her boyfriend from paying maintenance, saying they had reconciled.



Ms Gamuchirai Runyowa had applied for maintenance for her minor child in 2017 and was receiving $50 from her then ex-boyfriend Prince Nkomo.



“I applied for maintenance when we were not on good terms with Nkomo. We were constantly fighting and he never supported the child,” said Ms Runyowa.



A court heard that the two have since resolved their issues and they are now back together.



“We have settled our differences and we moved in together and Nkomo is taking great care of me and our child.





“I hereby ask the court to relieve him from paying the money that he had been paying,” said Ms Runyowa with a smile.





Nkomo agreed with what Ms Runyowa was saying and promised to be a good father to his child.

“I want to be a good father to my child and I promise to take good care of him and my girlfriend,” said Nkomo.





The magistrate Ms Ulukile Mlea relieved Nkomo from paying the money that he had been paying and wished the two a peaceful life.





“I have discharged you from paying maintenance and l hope you will do as you promised.

“I wish that you both have a peaceful life together,” said Ms Mlea. Chromicle