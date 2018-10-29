COUPLE RUN OVER, KILLED BY CAR

A COUPLE died while their child sustained injuries when the trio was run over by a car as they walked along the Bulawayo–Beitbridge Road at Esigodini.



The accident occurred at the 30km peg on Saturday. Sources said the driver of a Toyota Wish lost control of the vehicle due to speeding and it veered off the road. The car knocked down three pedestrians resulting in the death of the couple.





Mr Tafadzwa Kamanura (24) of Masvingo was driving towards Bulawayo with two passengers on board at around 4PM when disaster struck. The vehicle finally stopped after hitting a tree.





Ngqabutho Ndlovu (31) and Nokuthula Tshuma (26) of Plot No 3 Woodlands Farm, Esigodini died on the spot while their son, Terrence Tshuma (3), sustained injuries on the legs.





One of the passengers in the car, Miss Sandisiwe Ncube (21), sustained bruises all over her body.

The two injured persons were rushed to Esigodini District Hospital while the bodies of the deceased persons were taken to the same hospital’s mortuary, enroute to the United Bulawayo Hospitals for postmortem.





Matabeleland South acting police spokesperson Sgt Thandolwenkosi Moyo referred questions to the national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi.





Asst Comm Nyathi said he had not yet received the report and was checking on the matter.

Negligent driving and speeding have been blamed for a majority of accidents on the country’s roads. Chronicle