CHIEF UP FOR ASSAULT

CHIEF Sigola of Esigodini area in Matabeleland South Province has appeared in court for assaulting his former messenger with a stick.



Zephania Sigola (88) is alleged to have struck Mr Japhet Ndlovu (63) of Esihlengeni Village in Esigodini several times with a walking stick accusing him of refusing to surrender a pair of handcuffs he was given during his term of office as the chief’s messenger.



Chief Sigola pleaded not guilty to charges of assault when he appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Miss Nomagugu Ncube.



He was remanded out of custody on free bail to October 9 for continuation of trial.



In his defence, Chief Sigola said he did not assault Mr Ndlovu but only inquired about the handcuffs.





Prosecuting, Mr Takunda Mafudze said Chief Sigola assaulted Mr Ndlovu on September 5 last year.





“Mr Ndlovu was clearing a land portion belonging to his son who is in Botswana when Mr Shadreck Maphosa who was the acting village head as well as the chief’s messenger summoned him to a community court presided by Chief Sigola.





“At the court he was told to explain why he was clearing the land which he alleged belonged to his son.





“The matter was discussed and later postponed to September 13. Chief Sigola then ordered Mr Ndlovu to surrender a pair of handcuffs that he had been given during his term as the chief’s messenger in 2016. Mr Ndlovu denied receiving any handcuffs resulting in a misunderstanding. Chief Sigola stood up and struck Mr Ndlovu with a walking stick several times on the right hand,” he said.





Mr Mafudze said Mr Ndlovu sustained some bruises as a result of the attack and reported the matter to the police.





Speaking in court, Mr Ndlovu said Chief Sigola insisted that he had received handcuffs and signed for them but did not return them which was false.





He said he tried to explain to the chief that those allegations were not true and instead Chief Sigola assaulted him. Chronicle