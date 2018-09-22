ZIMRA OFFICIAL STEALS IMPOUNDED GOODS

A 41-YEAR-OLD Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) official stationed at Beitbridge Border Post has been dragged to court for stealing goods which had been confiscated by the revenue authority from a suspected smuggler.



Owen Chiparausha of 2704 Dulivhadzimo in the border town is no stranger to crime as he was recently released from prison on bail pending appeal after he had been jailed for an effective 15 years on charges of raping a 23-year-old customs clearing agent from Beitbridge in January last year.



He was not asked to plead to theft charges when he appeared before Mr Trevor Nyatsanza.

Chiparausha was remanded to 10 October on $150 bail pending trial. Prosecuting, Miss Nomathemba Sayi told the court that Chiparausha was deployed to the State warehouse within the border. She said his duties among others included accounting for confiscated goods.







The court heard that on September 15 at around 9AM, Chiparausha was charged with conveying intercepted goods to the State warehouse for safe keeping. Miss Sayi said Chiparausha connived with a work mate, Dumisani Dube, who is still at large and stole an assortment of goods comprising mainly bathing soap and washing powder.





The goods were laden in a Zimra T-35 truck and moved to a State warehouse near the Southgate (departures). Miss Sayi said instead of taking the contraband to the warehouse, the duo offloaded part of the goods worth $508 into another vehicle.





The court heard they took the loot to a local lodge for safe keeping.

The anomaly was discovered by one of their superiors when he made a follow up.

He reported to the police leading to the recovery of the goods and Chiparausha’s arrest. Chronicle