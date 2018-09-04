TWELVE VILLAGERS BEAT THIEF TO DEATH





TWELVE villagers from Mangwe District have been arrested for allegedly beating up a man to death after accusing him of stealing from a homestead within their community.





Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident which occurred on Saturday in Mayobodo area.





He said the gang detained Misheck Ncube for about four hours and during the process severely assaulted him with whips.





“I can confirm that we are investigating a case of murder where 12 people from Mayobodo area ganged up and beat up Misheck Ncube after accusing him of stealing. They detained him for about four hours and beat him up with whips until he bled from the mouth and head.





“They then took him to the village head who ordered them to rush him to the clinic as he was seriously injured. Ncube was taken to Mambale Clinic for treatment where he died two hours later from injuries sustained during the assault. We have arrested 12 suspects and they are assisting police with investigations. They are expected to appear in court facing a murder charge,” he said.





Chief Insp Ndebele urged members of the public to desist from taking the law into their own hands. He said community members must surrender suspects to the police upon apprehending them.





A source who preferred anonymity said Ncube was beaten up after being accused of stealing property that belonged to a villager who works in South Africa.





“ Joshua Dube was assigned by his nephew to watch over his property and homestead as he works in South Africa. When Dube went to check on the house on Saturday morning he realised that some property namely clothes and some appliances were missing,” said the source.



