ROLES FOR MY VPs : CHAMISA





OPPOSITION MDC-T leader Nelson Chamisa yesterday gave his three deputies — Elias Mudzuri, Morgen Komichi and Welshman Ncube — specific roles to play as he moves to strengthen the party following its electoral defeat in the July 30 polls.





Chamisa’s spokesperson, Nkululeko Sibanda, told NewsDay that Mudzuri, Komichi and Ncube were tasked to lead local government; policy and international relations and administration and finance, respectively.





Chamisa recently elevated Komichi from being chairperson to VP while also integrating Ncube into the mainstream MDC-T.





“VP Mudzuri is in charge of local government, Komichi in charge of party policy and international relations and Ncube is in charge of administration and finance,” Sibanda said.





“VP Ncube will be in charge of all departments that help the institution in terms of administration. He has vast experience on this one and at one point he was the secretary-general of the party. VP Mudzuri has a lot of experience in his portfolio and he is an engineer.”





Sibanda expressed confidence that the appointments would yield the desired results and exhibit more organisational strength.





“Those appointed in different portfolios in Zanu PF are ancient brains and are fossils in terms of thinking. You can appoint as many of them as possible, but we cannot be bothered by fossils. Those that we have appointed are modern, futuristic and academics.





“One of them is a professor and they are appointed into different portfolios that go with their experiences. All what Zanu PF has is experience in failure and they cannot match our team. Their brains are ancient. When we are looking at them, we are looking at fossils.”



