PERUVIAN NABBED WITH IKG COCAINE IN HARARE





A Peruvian man appeared in court yesterday charged with unlawfully dealing in dangerous drugs after he was allegedly caught at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport with a kilogramme of cocaine.





Wilmer Tarazona Aro (32) appeared before magistrate Mrs Rumbidzai Mugwagwa who denied bail and remanded the matter to October 4.





Prosectuting, Ms Francisca Mukumbiri alleged that on September 18 detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics, stationed at the airport received information that Aro who was coming from Brazil aboard Emirates Airline was suspected to be in possession of dangerous drugs.





When the plane landed later that evening, Aro disembarked and proceeded to the immigration counter where his passport was stamped.

Aro picked his two bags from the carousel within the airport arrival hall and went through the ZIMRA green route exit point where he was intercepted by the detectives.



