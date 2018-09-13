PARIRENYATWA GRANTED BAIL

Former Health and Child Care Minister Dr David Parirenyatwa who was nabbed by the police on criminal abuse of office charges has been granted $500 bail.



Charges against Parirenyatwa are that on the 4th of June this year when he was still Minister of Health and Child Care he abused his position as a public officer and directed Natpharm Board Chairperson Dr George Washaya to end Flora Sifeku’s contract as Managing Director, showing favour to Newman Madzikwa who had once been dismissed from Natpharm for selling donated drugs.