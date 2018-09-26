KWEKWE COUNCILLORS DECLARE ASSETS TO THE MDC

Newly sworn in Kwekwe City councillors have declared their individual assets to their party with a pledge to do the same to council.



The council is largely dominated by MDC Alliance councillors who garnered thirteen out of fourteen seats with Zanu-PF claiming the remaining seat.



Speaking to journalists during a MISA-Zimbabwe organised meeting with the city fathers, Kwekwe Mayor Councillor Angeline Kasipo said the move was necessitated by the need to curb corruption at the civic centre.



“As a way of promoting transparency and curb corruption, we have decided to conduct a lifestyle audit led by the declaration of assets by individual councillors,” said Cllr Kasipo.



The councillors, she said, where halfway through the declaration process to be done both by the party and the council. Chronicle