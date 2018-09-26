Newly sworn in Kwekwe City councillors have declared their individual assets to their party with a pledge to do the same to council.
The council is largely dominated by MDC Alliance councillors who garnered thirteen out of fourteen seats with Zanu-PF claiming the remaining seat.
Speaking to journalists during a MISA-Zimbabwe organised meeting with the city fathers, Kwekwe Mayor Councillor Angeline Kasipo said the move was necessitated by the need to curb corruption at the civic centre.
“As a way of promoting transparency and curb corruption, we have decided to conduct a lifestyle audit led by the declaration of assets by individual councillors,” said Cllr Kasipo.
Wednesday, 26 September 2018
KWEKWE COUNCILLORS DECLARE ASSETS TO THE MDC
Wednesday, September 26, 2018 NewsdzeZimbabwe 0
Newly sworn in Kwekwe City councillors have declared their individual assets to their party with a pledge to do the same to council.
0 comments:
Post a Comment