KOMBI PLOUGHS INTO BYO VENDORS

Bulawayo Chief Fire Officer, Mr Richard Peterson, said the city’s ambulance service attended the accident scene and rushed the injured to a local hospital. “A commuter omnibus driver who is suspected to be 26-years-old lost control of a kombi he was driving and rammed into four vendors who were selling their wares by the side of the road. The accident occurred along Lobengula Street and 6th Avenue Extension. Four vendors were injured in the process, with two of them sustaining serious injuries,” said Mr Peterson.