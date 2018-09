HIGH COURT OKAYS CHAMISA RALLY

“No evidence was provided on oath as envisaged by the (Public Order and Security) Act (Posa) in question. The conduct of the police as the responsible authority is unlawful, and is in contravention of Section 26 of Posa Chapter 11:17 that the respondents purport to be enforcing, and there are no cogent grounds for prohibiting the public meeting and is a clear violation of applicant’s freedom of assembly, association as well as expression, which freedoms are constitutionally protected,” Madhihwa submitted. Newsday