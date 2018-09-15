EX MINISTER'S THREE DAYS OF PROSECUTION

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Special Anti-Corruption Unit has reserved three days for prosecution of ex-minister Samuel Undenge’s fraud case involving $5 million dollars.



Undenge who is currently out on bail pending appeal against a two-and-a-half year sentence was represented by Alec Muchadehama when he appeared before Harare magistrate Nyasha Vitorini yesterday.



He was advised that his trial would run from October 15 to 18 in the Special Anti-Corruption court.

In that case the State is alleging that Undenge, without following requisite procedures, awarded a tender for Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC)’s Gwanda Solar Project to businessman Wicknell Chivayo.



However, his lawyer successfully contested having the former Energy minister jointly prosecuted with Chivayo and their trials will be held separately.

The complainant is ZPC represented by board member Thandiwe Mlobane.



It is alleged that sometime in 2012, ZPC resolved to increase power on its national grid.

A feasibility study was carried out and a tender process done in August 2013 for the installation of a 100 Megawatt solar power plant in Gwanda which was awarded to a Chinese company China Jianxi at a cost of $183 million.



The court heard Chivayo participated in the tender with a $248 million bid being the third lowest.





However, it is alleged, Chivayo’s accomplice Undenge interfered with the tender process and directed ZPC accounting officer Noah Gwariro to award the tender to Chivayo and his company.



Chivayo allegedly misrepresented that he had the capacity to implement the project.

He reportedly won the tender at $172 848 597.



The court heard that on October 23, 2015 ZPC acted on the misrepresentation and signed a contract with Chivayo for implementation of the project.



It was alleged that ZPC released $5 607 814,24 into Intratek bank account for the project to take off.

Chivayo allegedly failed to implement the project but converted or transferred the money into various individual and company accounts.



The court heard he was also authorised by RBZ to load $849 479 into his visa cards for importation of earth-moving equipment from America for construction at Gwanda Solar Project.



However, it is alleged, Chivayo failed to notify the Exchange Control Authority of all material particulars relating to importation of the said equipment into Zimbabwe and which was never imported.









ZPC suffered prejudice of $5 607 814,24 and nothing was recovered. Daily News