THIS TWITTER ACCOUNT IS NOT MINE : KANENGONI

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) lawyer Advocate Tawanda Kanengoni has distanced himself from a Twitter account attributed to him on social media.



Adv Kanengoni stole the show with his calm and composed representation of Zec during last Wednesday’s Constitutional Court hearing of the MDC Alliance presidential candidate Mr Nelson Chamisa’s petition where he sought a court relief as he disputed President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s election victory in the July 30 harmonised elections. The court upheld President Mnangagwa’s electoral victory.



Adv Kanengoni was a surprise package as he softly but eloquently defended the commission much to the awe of thousands of Zimbabweans who were following the proceedings on state broadcaster ZBC television.





Following the ConCourt proceedings, a Twitter account credited to Adv Kanengoni has since been created but he has dismissed it.





In a recorded video that has widely been circulated on Twitter by various Twitter users, Adv Kanengoni said members of the public should not follow the account as it was not his.





“It has come to my attention that there is someone masquerading as me on Twitter using an account which has the handle Advocate Tawanda Kanengoni or T Kanengoni. I would like to advise the public that I do not have an active twitter account. And any tweets therefore that purport to be coming from me do not originate from me. They are fake and should be disregarded,” said Adv Kanengoni.





The alleged fake account which has Adv Kanengoni’s photo had attracted more than 3 000 followers and has more than 600 tweets, since its inception in 2012.

Recently, Zec dismissed a fake account that was alleged to be belonging to its chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba.

The commission stated that the fake account was meant to mislead the public and should not be followed. A week ago, the Judiciary Service Commission rubbished reports that Chief Justice Luke Malaba had a Twitter account saying those who created the account were malicious and wanted misinform social media users. Herald